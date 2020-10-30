Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNLPF. Citigroup raised shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.39. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

