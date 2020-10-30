Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $166,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

