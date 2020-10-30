Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to “Hold”

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:FLY opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fly Leasing by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

