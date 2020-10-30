Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CVLG opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $242.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

