AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

NYSE:AU opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

