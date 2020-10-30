Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AX opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $24,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

