Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 631.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 398,967 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.