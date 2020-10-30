Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,357,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,616.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,128 shares of company stock worth $18,394. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives $5.80 Average Price Target from Analysts
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives $5.80 Average Price Target from Analysts
EnQuest PLC Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
EnQuest PLC Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endologix to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endologix to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD to Buy
Employers Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Employers Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report