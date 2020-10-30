Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,357,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,616.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,128 shares of company stock worth $18,394. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

