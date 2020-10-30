Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of DCOM opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Death Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.