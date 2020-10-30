FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC cut shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $670.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

