McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.31.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 135.61%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in McEwen Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,283,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,614 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in McEwen Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 140.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 463,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

