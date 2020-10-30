Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.