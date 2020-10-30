Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.