Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

NYSE ESNT opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

