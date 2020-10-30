Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

