Critical Review: Vista Gold (VGZ) vs. Its Competitors

Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vista Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A -$9.39 million -12.50 Vista Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 36.68

Vista Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Gold Competitors 735 2820 2620 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Vista Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11% Vista Gold Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

Summary

Vista Gold rivals beat Vista Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

