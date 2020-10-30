ValuEngine Upgrades First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Hold

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

