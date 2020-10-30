Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

DHIL opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $451.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

