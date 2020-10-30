ValuEngine Downgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to Strong Sell

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of OMC opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,317,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,831,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,989,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

