Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:PATI opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Patriot Transportation has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $21.26.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.
Patriot Transportation Company Profile
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.