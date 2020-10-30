Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PATI opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Patriot Transportation has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Patriot Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 336,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,494 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

