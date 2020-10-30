Critical Review: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Enable (NYSE:ENAB)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 6.16% 26.98% 14.75% Enable N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Revolve Group and Enable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 11 7 1 2.47 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.76, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Enable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Enable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million 2.28 $35.67 million $0.62 31.76 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enable.

Risk and Volatility

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Enable on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Enable Company Profile

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

