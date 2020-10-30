Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Strategic Global Investments (NYSE:STBV) Financial Comparison

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 11.40% 13.19% 7.46% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

88.8% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cooper Companies and Strategic Global Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $2.65 billion 6.52 $466.70 million $12.35 26.25 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cooper Companies and Strategic Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper Companies currently has a consensus target price of $339.92, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Cooper Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Risk & Volatility

Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 19.02, meaning that its stock price is 1,802% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Strategic Global Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians' and gynecologists' (ob/gyns) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company offers carrier preimplantation genetic screening, preimplantation genetic diagnosis, and screening used in IVF process; micro pipettes; IVF medical devices and systems; and PARAGARD, a contraceptive option. It markets its products under Biofinity, clarity 1day, MyDay, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Strategic Global Investments Company Profile

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

