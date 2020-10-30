CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) vs. Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN) Head to Head Contrast

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.02 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.46 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 7.63% 1.33% 0.34% Equitable Financial N/A 7.14% 0.72%

Summary

Equitable Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

