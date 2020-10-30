Reviewing Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) & Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $410.51 million 2.92 $32.29 million $1.82 37.67 Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 265.76 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -17.55

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 10.34% 16.02% 13.14% Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Wrap Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

