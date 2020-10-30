OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUBQ) Head to Head Comparison

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Town Sports International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67% Town Sports International -34.10% N/A -5.58%

Volatility and Risk

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Town Sports International has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OneSpaWorld and Town Sports International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Town Sports International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 0.92 -$41.03 million $0.16 38.25 Town Sports International $466.76 million 0.00 -$18.56 million N/A N/A

Town Sports International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpaWorld.

Summary

Town Sports International beats OneSpaWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

