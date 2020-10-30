FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $314.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.94.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$553,959.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,150.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

