Financial Analysis: JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) vs. Piedmont Office Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:PDM)

JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

JV Group has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JV Group and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JV Group N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 68.72% 20.58% 9.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JV Group and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust $533.18 million 2.75 $229.26 million $1.79 6.49

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of JV Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JV Group and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.25%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than JV Group.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats JV Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JV Group

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). At the end of the second quarter, approximately 63% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

