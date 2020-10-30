Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) & Smart Move (NASDAQ:SMVE) Financial Contrast

Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Move and Covenant Logistics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Move N/A N/A N/A Covenant Logistics Group -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

This table compares Smart Move and Covenant Logistics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Covenant Logistics Group $894.53 million 0.27 $8.48 million $0.61 23.25

Covenant Logistics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smart Move and Covenant Logistics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A Covenant Logistics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.36%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than Smart Move.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats Smart Move on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 3,154 tractors and 6,950 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

