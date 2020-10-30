Reviewing The E.W. Scripps (SSP) and Its Peers

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The E.W. Scripps to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60% The E.W. Scripps Competitors -2.57% 6.43% 0.85%

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion -$18.38 million 185.00 The E.W. Scripps Competitors $6.28 billion $627.18 million 19.64

The E.W. Scripps’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps. The E.W. Scripps is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

The E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The E.W. Scripps pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 30.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The E.W. Scripps has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The E.W. Scripps lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The E.W. Scripps and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00 The E.W. Scripps Competitors 354 951 1668 67 2.48

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 29.71%. Given The E.W. Scripps’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The E.W. Scripps has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps’ peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The E.W. Scripps peers beat The E.W. Scripps on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. The company operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.