Head-To-Head Analysis: Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) vs. Texas Roadhouse (OTCMKTS:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fog Cutter Capital Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 2.46% 6.79% 3.08% Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and Fog Cutter Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 1 17 5 1 2.25 Fog Cutter Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $65.82, indicating a potential downside of 8.22%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 1.81 $174.45 million $2.46 29.15 Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Fog Cutter Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Fog Cutter Capital Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Fog Cutter Capital Group

Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. focuses on opportunistic investing, structuring and managing real estate-related assets, including the acquisition of companies engaged in real estate investment activities, mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine real estate loans and other real estate related assets. The Company invests where its expertise in intensive asset management, mortgage and real estate credit analysis and financial structuring can create value.

