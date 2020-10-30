Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

POCEF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13. Photon Control has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

