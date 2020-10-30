Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
POCEF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13. Photon Control has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
About Photon Control
