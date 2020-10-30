F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $121.80. F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 802,696 shares trading hands.

About F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.

