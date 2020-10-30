NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.37. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 516,982 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NXT Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.82.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

