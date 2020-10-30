Northgate (LON:NTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $255.50. Northgate shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $264.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.03.

Northgate Company Profile (LON:NTG)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

