Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $486.00. Sports Direct International shares last traded at $470.00, with a volume of 3,140,932 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 458.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

