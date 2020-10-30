Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greene King plc (LON:GNK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $849.40. Greene King shares last traded at $849.20, with a volume of 6,678,342 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89.

Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

