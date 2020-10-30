Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Findel plc (LON:FDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $233.00. Findel shares last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 7,031 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80.

About Findel (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.