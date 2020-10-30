Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.63

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.63 and traded as high as $77.25. Elementis shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 2,024,462 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.86 ($1.37).

The stock has a market cap of $448.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.63.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

