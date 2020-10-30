$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $970,000.00 to $1.02 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 million to $8.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $19.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUE. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $356.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.87. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

