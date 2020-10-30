Short Interest in CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Rises By 70.0%

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

Shares of CPCAY opened at $3.53 on Friday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.