Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 102,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00.

Get Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) alerts:

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) news, Director William John Boden sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,304,120 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,618.

About Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.