Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,162.72

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,162.72 and traded as high as $2,389.67. Ocado Group shares last traded at $2,350.00, with a volume of 1,148,091 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCDO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.77 ($23.41).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,546.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,162.72. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -136.63.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.