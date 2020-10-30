Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post sales of $9.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $10.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $15.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $41.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $43.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $54.70 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.48. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

