Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.11

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.11 and traded as high as $138.38. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 691,221 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CNE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.10 ($2.20).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.11. The company has a market cap of $875.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

