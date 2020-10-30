Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,560.49

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,560.49 and traded as high as $2,822.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,778.00, with a volume of 858,136 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,559.29 ($33.44).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,879.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,560.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.