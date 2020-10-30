Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,556.59

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,556.59 and traded as high as $4,168.00. Genus shares last traded at $4,120.00, with a volume of 80,009 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,962.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,556.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.70 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $9.40. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,941 ($51.49) per share, with a total value of £39,410 ($51,489.42). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,816 ($49.86), for a total value of £7,364.88 ($9,622.26).

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Photon Control Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Photon Control Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
SThree Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
SThree Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35
Northgate Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Northgate Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report