Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) (EPA:EDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.84

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) (EPA:EDF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $10.17. Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 3,405,862 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.84.

About Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) (EPA:EDF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

