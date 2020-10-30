Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $19.31. Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 293,407 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.82.

About Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Photon Control Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Photon Control Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
SThree Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
SThree Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35
Northgate Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Northgate Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report