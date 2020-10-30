Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $638.97

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $638.97 and traded as high as $682.50. Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) shares last traded at $665.50, with a volume of 453,139 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 673.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 638.97.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marshalls plc will post 2711.999989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

