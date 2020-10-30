Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Rises By 69.6%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
