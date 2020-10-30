Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Rises By 69.6%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 56.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,054,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 26.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.