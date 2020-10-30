Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Rises By 69.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 596,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

